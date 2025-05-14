Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 30.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.44% to Rs 326.95 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 30.80% to Rs 50.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 326.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.06% to Rs 186.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.17% to Rs 1172.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 887.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

