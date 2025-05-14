Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.00% to Rs 47.26 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.00% to Rs 47.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 141.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 112.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.77% to Rs 274.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 379.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

