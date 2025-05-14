VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 301.43 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 29.73% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.20% to Rs 92.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 994.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 968.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

301.43273.44994.55968.0513.2114.4311.0212.7838.4849.33145.95182.1732.0942.66120.47155.1624.4234.7592.97121.06

