Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 301.43 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 29.73% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.20% to Rs 92.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 994.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 968.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales301.43273.44 10 994.55968.05 3 OPM %13.2114.43 -11.0212.78 - PBDT38.4849.33 -22 145.95182.17 -20 PBT32.0942.66 -25 120.47155.16 -22 NP24.4234.75 -30 92.97121.06 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries standalone net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 125.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story