Max Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.87% to Rs 12375.76 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 31.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.87% to Rs 12375.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14887.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.78% to Rs 327.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 46468.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46575.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

