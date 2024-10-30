Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 113.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.26% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 113.46% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.26% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.791.1164.2547.751.150.541.130.521.110.52

