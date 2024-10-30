Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 113.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 61.26% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 113.46% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.26% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.791.11 61 OPM %64.2547.75 -PBDT1.150.54 113 PBT1.130.52 117 NP1.110.52 113

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

