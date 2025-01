Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 268.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 64.88 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 268.63% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 64.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.64.8848.134.873.223.101.272.450.741.880.51

