RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 1166.08 crore

Net Loss of RSWM reported to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1166.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1007.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1166.081007.403.272.1612.3717.58-28.45-16.88-17.55-9.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News