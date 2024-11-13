Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 1166.08 crore

Net Loss of RSWM reported to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1166.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1007.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1166.081007.40 16 OPM %3.272.16 -PBDT12.3717.58 -30 PBT-28.45-16.88 -69 NP-17.55-9.18 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts to 78,100; Nifty at 23,700; All sectors in red

Odisha's Trishna Ray wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 held in South Africa

Hyundai Motor India shares skid 5%; record new low on muted Q2 performance

IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again

COP29: India, other developing nations demand fair climate finance pledges

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story