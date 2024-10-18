IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.00% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 45.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 117.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.171.0020.2816.000.390.170.230.150.160.11

