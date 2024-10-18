Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2024 quarter

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 117.00% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 45.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 117.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.171.00 117 OPM %20.2816.00 -PBDT0.390.17 129 PBT0.230.15 53 NP0.160.11 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, auto, stocks drive Sensex up 300 pts to 81,300, Nifty at 24,850

Haryana to provide free dialysis service for chronic kidney patients

Congress stronghold Konkan turns into a battleground for Sena vs Sena

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rachin's ton powers New Zealand to 402 runs

MF trends decoded: Hybrid funds most in demand, AUM nears Rs 10 lakh cr10

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story