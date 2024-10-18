HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 4006.80 croreNet profit of HDB Financial Services declined 1.63% to Rs 591.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 600.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 4006.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3515.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4006.803515.70 14 OPM %61.0456.92 -PBDT847.30842.20 1 PBT799.10806.80 -1 NP591.00600.80 -2
