HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of HDB Financial Services declined 1.63% to Rs 591.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 600.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 4006.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3515.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4006.803515.7061.0456.92847.30842.20799.10806.80591.00600.80

