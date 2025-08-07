ICE Make Refrigeration reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.82% to Rs 111.50 crore

Net loss of ICE Make Refrigeration reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.82% to Rs 111.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.111.5085.233.957.072.245.69-1.844.74-1.423.71

