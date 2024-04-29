Jaiprakash Power hits roof on turnaround Q4 outcome

Jaiprakash Power Ventures was locked in an upper circuit at 5% to Rs 19.04 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 588.79 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 43.99 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased 9.78% to Rs 1,514.83 crore in March 2024 quarter from 1379.88 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

The firms profit before tax and exceptional item stood at Rs 850.58 crore in fourth quarter of FY24 as against loss before tax and exceptional item of Rs 19.36 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses slipped 27.88% YoY to Rs 1,013.05 crore for the quarter. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 689.44 crore (down 30.96% YoY) while employee expense stood at Rs 35.57 crore (up 17.01% YoY).

On a full year basis, the power generation companys net profit zoomed to Rs 1,021.95 crore in FY24 over FY23. Revenue from operations rose 16.87% YoY to Rs 6,762.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures is engaged in the business of generation of Thermal and Hydro Power, cement grinding and Captive Coal Mining.

