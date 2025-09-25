Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Tolins Tyres Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd and Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2025.

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 30.15 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95404 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd crashed 9.17% to Rs 343.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19881 shares in the past one month.

Tolins Tyres Ltd lost 7.43% to Rs 181.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd shed 6.48% to Rs 387.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2637 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd fell 6.27% to Rs 29.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14450 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

