ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1349.4, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 21.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1349.4, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 1.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59404.2, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1351, down 1.86% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 12.41% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 21.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

