ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1349.4, down 1.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 1.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59404.2, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.4 lakh shares in last one month.