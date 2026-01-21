K.P. Energy Q3 FY26 PAT climbs 57% to Rs 41 cr

K.P. Energy reported a 56.68% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.35 crore on a 62.83% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 344.96 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 57.49 crore in Q3 FY26, up 68.93% from Rs 34.03 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 62.43% to Rs 290.06 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 178.57 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 233.85 crore (up 62.11% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 12.79 crore (up 36.20% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA climbed 75% to Rs 77 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 44 crore in Q3 FY25. On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.72% YoY to Rs 102.71 crore, while revenue increased 60.89% YoY to Rs 865.28 crore in 9M FY26, compared with 9M FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board approved and declared the third interim dividend at 4%, i.e., Re 0.20 (twenty paisa) per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year 202526. The record date for the dividend, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, is 28 January 2026. The dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration to eligible shareholders.