ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1412.9, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% jump in NIFTY and a 11.54% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1412.9, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25497.7. The Sensex is at 83201.04, up 0.72%. ICICI Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56799.9, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1415, up 1% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 14.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% jump in NIFTY and a 11.54% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

