ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56799.9, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1415, up 1% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 14.75% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% jump in NIFTY and a 11.54% jump in the Nifty Bank index.