ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 42.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 42.15% to Rs 241.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 950.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 744.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.02% to Rs 744.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 572.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 3442.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2640.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

