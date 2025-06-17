Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
W.e.f. 15 June 2025

The Stakeholders Consultation Committee of Jet Airways (India) has approved the change of registered office of the Company from Plot No. C-68, 2nd Floor, Village Kole Kalyan, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 to Sterling Centre, 401-407, 4th Floor, Opp: Divine Child High School, Andheri Kurla Road Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai 400093 effective from 15.06.2025.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

