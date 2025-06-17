Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

W.e.f. 15 June 2025

The Stakeholders Consultation Committee of Jet Airways (India) has approved the change of registered office of the Company from Plot No. C-68, 2nd Floor, Village Kole Kalyan, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051 to Sterling Centre, 401-407, 4th Floor, Opp: Divine Child High School, Andheri Kurla Road Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai 400093 effective from 15.06.2025.

