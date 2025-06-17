Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2025.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd crashed 7.73% to Rs 217.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd tumbled 6.22% to Rs 359.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75190 shares in the past one month. Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd lost 5.85% to Rs 731. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93431 shares in the past one month. Vesuvius India Ltd shed 5.69% to Rs 556.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8924 shares in the past one month.