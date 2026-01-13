ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 11809.26 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 19.16% to Rs 387.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 324.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 11809.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12261.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11809.2612261.376.281.97498.15410.19498.15410.19387.15324.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News