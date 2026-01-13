Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the December 2025 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 11809.26 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 19.16% to Rs 387.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 324.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 11809.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12261.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11809.2612261.37 -4 OPM %6.281.97 -PBDT498.15410.19 21 PBT498.15410.19 21 NP387.15324.91 19

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

