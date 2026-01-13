Amagi Media Labs subscribed 6%

The offer received bids 17.46 lakh shares as against 2.72l crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs received bids for 17,46,600 shares as against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (13 January 2026) and it will close on Friday (16 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 361 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 816.0 crore and offer for sale of 2,69,42,343 equity shares. At the upper end price, the issue size stands at Rs 1788.62 crore. The offer for sale (OFS) by PI Opportunities Fund-I includes up to 98,89,646 shares at the upper price band of Rs 361 per share, aggregating Rs 357.02 crore. Accel India VI (Mauritius) and Trudy Holdings are each offering up to 50,72,582 shares at the same price, amounting to Rs 183.12 crore apiece. In addition, PI Opportunities Fund-II is proposing to sell up to 3,411,792 shares at Rs 361 per share, valued at Rs 123.17 crore. Norwest Venture Partners plans to offload up to 3,381,721 shares worth Rs 122.08 crore, while multiple individual investors will collectively offer up to 228,024 shares, aggregating Rs 8.03 crore.

Amagi Media Labs proposes to utilise Rs 550.06 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds towards technology and cloud infrastructure and the balance will be utilised towards funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Amagi Media Labs on 12 January 2026, the company raised Rs 804.87 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 2.22 crore shares at Rs 361 each to 42 anchor investors. Amagi Media Labs (Amagi) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that connects media companies to their audiences through cloud-native technology. Its platform helps content providers and distributors upload and deliver video over the internet (commonly known as streaming) through smart televisions, smartphones and applications, instead of traditional cable or set-top box services. It also helps monetize such content through targeted advertising services for advertisers.