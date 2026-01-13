INR ends flat, local stocks soften

Indian Rupee saw muted trades as local stocks stayed slippery. INR currently quotes at 90.20 per US dollar, almost unchanged on the day. US dollar index dipped under 99 mark yesterday and currently quotes at 98.70. The local stock markets eased today. The NIFTY and Sensex fell after rising in early moves amid profit selling pressure. The Sensex settled 250.48 points or 0.3 percent lower at 83,627.69, while the broader Nifty declined to 25,732.30, down 57.95 points or 0.22 percent. The earlier recovery was triggered by renewed momentum in India-US trade talks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News