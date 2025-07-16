ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 34.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 8503.19 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 34.17% to Rs 300.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 8503.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7874.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8503.197874.662.500.43390.14271.02390.14271.02300.99224.34

