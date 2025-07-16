Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 48.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.84% to Rs 1118.29 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 48.17% to Rs 181.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 122.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.84% to Rs 1118.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1200.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1118.291200.4121.9115.99255.86191.61241.22178.68181.69122.62

