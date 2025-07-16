Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2025 quarter

AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 17058.65 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business declined 24.51% to Rs 236.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 17058.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14153.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17058.6514153.85 21 OPM %2.144.42 -PBDT413.35514.59 -20 PBT310.60418.17 -26 NP236.43313.20 -25

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

