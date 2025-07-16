AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 17058.65 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business declined 24.51% to Rs 236.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 17058.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14153.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17058.6514153.852.144.42413.35514.59310.60418.17236.43313.20

