Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices set for a sideways shuffle as global signals stay mixed

Indices set for a sideways shuffle as global signals stay mixed

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 3.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a flat-to-positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 120.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,555.03 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 6354.15 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Ex-date alert! These 6 stocks go ex-dividend on July 17; are you eligible?

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels Q1 results in focus

Two more Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, students evacuated

Borrowing to survive: 93% of India's under ₹50K earners turn to cards, BNPL

Tri-series 2nd T20: New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming & time

Asian market opened on a choppy note Wednesday after US President Donald Trump claimed a preliminary trade deal with Indonesia, which surprisingly includes a 19% tariff on the countrys exports to the US.

Eyes are also on Indonesias central bank, which is expected to announce its policy decision later today.

Back in the US, stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday despite early gains in tech. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the Dow tumbled 0.98%, while the Nasdaq eked out a modest 0.18% rise. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly touched record highs before retreating.

June's consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected, reigniting concerns that fresh tariffs could add more heat to inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 2.7% year-on-year and climbed 0.3% between May and June. The data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on any rate cuts for now.

Tariff jitters were far from over. Trump doubled down Tuesday evening, confirming that his proposed 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports will kick in by month-end, alongside a broader package of trade levies. Earlier, he announced a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU. The European Union pushed back sharply and is reportedly preparing retaliatory tariffs on US products including cars and alcohol.

In earnings land, Wall Streets biggest banks kicked off the season with a bang. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo all topped Q2 profit estimates, thanks to solid performance in both consumer and investment banking segments.

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmarks ended a four-day losing streak with modest gains on Tuesday, as easing CPI inflation lifted investor sentiment. Hopes of a potential rate cut spurred buying interest, pushing all NSE sectoral indices into the green. After a quiet start, the market gathered pace through the day, with the Nifty closing well above 25,150, led by strength in auto, healthcare, and pharma stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 317.45 points or 0.39% to 82,570.91. The Nifty 50 index added 113.50 points or 0.45% to 25,195.80. In the past four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty dropped 1.74% and 1.72%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

Board of Geojit Financial Services allots 96,667 equity shares under ESOS

Container Corporation of India signs MoU with Rais Hassan Saadi Group (RHS), Dubai

INR gains marginally as local equities move higher

India's total exports up around 6% in quarter ended Jun-25, imports gain 4.40%

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story