PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 42.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 42.79% to Rs 483.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 338.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 1941.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1754.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1941.761754.7592.0187.69630.03453.35615.65440.30483.27338.44

