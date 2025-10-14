Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard rises after winning mega European order

Cochin Shipyard rises after winning mega European order

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) gained 1.02% to Rs 1777.55 after the company announced a "mega" order from a European client.

The order is for six LNG-fuelled feeder container vessels of about 1,700 TEU each. A Letter of Intent was signed on 14 October 2025. The formal shipbuilding contract will follow soon.

The order is valued at over Rs 2,000 crore, according to CSL's internal classification.

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships.

The company reported a 7.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.83 crore on a 38.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; European mrkt decline

B. L. Kashyap and Sons secures Rs 295-cr order from Embassy Construction

Cochin Shipyard wins order from European Client

India's crude oil imports up 4% on month in Aug-25, come off 22-month low

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story