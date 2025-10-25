Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 8804.90 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 7.28% to Rs 1347.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1255.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 8804.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8016.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8804.908016.1022.8325.902249.402314.401744.801917.401347.101255.70

