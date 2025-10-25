Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 88.41 crore

Net profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt declined 26.45% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 88.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.88.4189.6692.6493.5337.0540.0715.6618.708.8712.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News