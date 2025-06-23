Ideaforge Tech hits the roof on bagging Rs 137-cr defence order for Mini UAVs

Ideaforge Technology hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 631.65 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 137 crore, inclusive of all charges to supply Mini UAVs with accessories to Ministry of Defence.
As per the significant terms and conditions, the delivery is to be completed within 12 months.
The promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order.
Additionally, the order does not fall within related party transactions.
Ideaforge Technology (ideaForge) is the pioneer and the pre-eminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. It had the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs across India.
The company reported net loss of Rs 25.71 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 10.33 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations tumbled 80.14% YoY to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
