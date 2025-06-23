Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2025.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2025.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 631.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soared 9.78% to Rs 145.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.61 lakh shares in the past one month. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 6.55% to Rs 674.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78918 shares in the past one month. Avantel Ltd advanced 6.29% to Rs 164.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.97 lakh shares in the past one month.