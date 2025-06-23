Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Northern ARC Capital Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, IRM Energy Ltd and Malu Paper Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2025.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd soared 9.58% to Rs 151.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68368 shares in the past one month.

Northern ARC Capital Ltd spiked 9.58% to Rs 228.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.2 lakh shares in the past one month. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd surged 9.00% to Rs 212.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.4 lakh shares in the past one month. IRM Energy Ltd spurt 8.85% to Rs 311.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5288 shares in the past one month.