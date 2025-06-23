Eat Better Co partners with Unicommerce

To strengthen its e-commerce operations and accelerate quick commerce fulfilment

Eat Better Co, a rising star in India's healthy snacking space, has teamed up with leading e-commerce enablement technology platform Unicommerce to strengthen its e-commerce operations and accelerate quick commerce fulfilment.

Eat Better Co combines traditional food wisdom with modern day nutritional needs, offering a fresh take on snacking in a market increasingly driven by health-conscious consumers. The recent Shark Tank India sensation aims to scale its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence by utilising Unicommerce's advanced technology solutions including its multi-channel order management and warehouse management systems.

With Unicommerce's solutions, Eat Better Co aims to significantly boost its online sales and order volumes by automating critical processes like order processing and inventory management, ensuring faster and more accurate deliveries.

Unicommerce's flagship platform, Uniware, will enable the brand to process orders received across channels including its website, various marketplaces, and quick commerce platforms through a unified dashboard. Meanwhile, the warehouse management system will synchronise inventory across all facilities in real time, helping Eat Better Co maintain healthy stock levels, avoid stock outs, and flag underperforming inventory. Beyond operational enhancements, Unicommerce provides predictive analytics and actionable data insights, enabling the brand to align its offerings with evolving consumer preferences, including stronger engagement and loyalty. These efficiencies can increase Eat Better's capacity to serve their customers better and support its long-term vision of scaling.