Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Union Bank of India, Yes Bank Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2025.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd soared 17.95% to Rs 455.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41889 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India surged 6.50% to Rs 122.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd spiked 6.48% to Rs 19.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 245.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 131.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd gained 5.47% to Rs 1533. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd advanced 5.46% to Rs 1435. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

