Senores Pharmaceuticals's arm inks pact to acquire Tramadol tablets

Senores Pharmaceutical announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA (SPI), has signed an agreement to acquire the USFDA-approved abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tramadol tablets from APDM Pharmaceuticals.

Tramadol is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. The acquisition of this product adds to Senores growing portfolio of pain management therapies and is in line with the companys strategic focus on expanding its presence in the U.S. generics market.

According to IQVIA, the market size of Tramadol Tablets in the U.S. was approximately $61.95 million for the 12-month period ending December 2024. As per the specialty data aggregator Symphony, the market was valued at approximately $119.09 million for the 12-month period ending March 2025.

The acquisition will be funded through the initial public offer (IPO) proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the objects of the IPO stated in the red herring prospectus.

Senores Pharmaceuticals (Senores) is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 142% to Rs 17.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 7.10 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 103.02 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 0.48% to Rs 484 on the BSE.

