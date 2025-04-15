IDFC First Bank board to mull fund raising plan on 17 April

IDFC First Bank said that its board is scheduled to meet on 17 April 2025 to consider raising funds on a preferential basis.

Meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of eligible securities on preferential basis, the bank stated in regulatory filing.

IDFC FIRST Bank offers products and services across all segments including retail, MSME, rural, startups, corporate banking, cash management, wealth management, retail deposits, government banking, working capital, trade finance, and treasury solutions.

The banks standalone net profit fell 52.6% to Rs 339.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 715.68 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 18.4% YoY to Rs 11,122.87 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.15% to end at Rs 59.88 on Friday, 11 April 2025.

