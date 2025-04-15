Stock Alert: Ircon Intl, Sula Vineyards, Ashiana Housing, NCL Inds, Orient Cement, Aurobindo Pharma

Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminum Company shares are banned from F&O Trading on 15 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

GM Breweries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

IRCON International said that it has received an order worth Rs 127.80 from S&T (Construction), North Western Railway, Indian Railways for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a microprocessor-based EI system.

Zydus Lifesciences has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Jaythari (Deflazacort) tablets in four strengths 6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg, and 36 mg.

Sula Vineyards' net revenue marginally declined to Rs 132.6 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 131.7 crore posted in Q4 FY24. The winerys revenue from its own brands declined by 2.9% to Rs 109.6 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 112.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read

Ashiana Housing reported a 33.37% decline in sales bookings to Rs 574.73 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 862.54 crore in Q4 FY24. The total area booked during the March 2025 quarter stood at 8.48 lakh square feet, down from 10.60 lakh square feet in the same period last year.

NCL Industries has recorded 8% rise in cement production to 790,663 MT in Q4 FY25 from 729,655 MT in Q4 FY24. Cement sales for the period under review were 794,096 MT, up 7% YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma said that it has received final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg.

Orient Cement reported a 38.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.19 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.08% YoY to Rs 825.18 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Tata Power Company said its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC for the development of a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News