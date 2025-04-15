GIFT Nifty points at lower opening

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures were trading 14.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a subdued start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,519.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,759.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 31988.60 crore in the secondary market during April 2025 (so far). This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in March 2024.

Domestic Cues:

India is set to release its Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for March today, 15 April 2025.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures is down 69 points, indicating a drop in the US stocks today.

Most Asian equity indices advanced after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary exemption for smartphones and other electronics from the list of Chinese imports facing steep tariffs. However, investor sentiment remained cautious, as the ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing continue to generate economic uncertainty.

On Monday, Trump suggested the possibility of extending tariff exemptions to automobiles as well. Nevertheless, the frequent shifts in the administration's trade stance have created uncertainty around U.S. economic policy, which has dampened investor risk appetite.

U.S. equities recorded two consecutive sessions of gains, supported by the partial tariff relief and renewed bargain buying following weeks of losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the NASDAQ Composite added 0.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced 0.8%.

Despite the short-term relief, recent comments from the President indicated that the exemptions for electronics may be temporary. Trump hinted at the potential introduction of separate tariffs targeting the electronics sector, contributing to increased uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook. The dollar declined to a three-year low amid the lack of policy clarity, and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors reduced exposure to government bonds.

Markets also remained wary of the broader implications of the escalating trade conflict. Last week, the U.S. imposed cumulative tariffs of 145% on Chinese imports, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing, which introduced tariffs amounting to 125% on U.S. goods.

In addition to trade developments, U.S. markets found some support from stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings from major banks. These results suggested a degree of resilience in corporate performance despite growing macroeconomic headwinds.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended the day with strong gains on 11 April 2025, fueled by broad-based buying across sectors. Investor sentiment got a shot in the arm after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except Chinathough the existing 10% baseline tariffs will remain in place. The Nifty closed comfortably above the 22,800 mark, marking a significant up-move. All sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal, consumer durables, and oil & gas stocks leading the charge. The S&P BSE Sensex soared 1,310.11 points or 1.77% to 75,157.26. The Nifty 50 index climbed 429.40 points or 1.92% to 22,828.55.

The Indian stock market was closed on Monday, 14 April 2025, for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

