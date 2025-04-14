Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies named a leader in Everest Group's AWS Services PEAK Matrix 2024 assessment

HCL Technologies named a leader in Everest Group's AWS Services PEAK Matrix 2024 assessment

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been named a Leader in the Everest Group's AWS Services PEAK Matrix 2024 assessment. This recognition underscores HCLTech's leadership in delivering advanced AWS cloud services and its commitment to innovation and client success.

HCLTech has bolstered its AWS practice through strategic initiatives, focusing on migration, modernization and automation services. With expertise in technologies like AI/ML and cloud native architectures, HCLTech is transforming the cloud journey for enterprises in key industries such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom and manufacturing.

