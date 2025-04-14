Tata Power Renewable Energy signs power purchase agreement with NTPC

To develop 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Project

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC to develop a 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Project.

The project, spread across multiple locations in India is set to be completed within 24 months and is expected to generate approximately 1,300 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, mitigating over 1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. The project was won by TPREL based on competitive bidding and would consist of Solar, Wind and BESS technologies. A key feature of this initiative is the commitment to a 4 hour peak power supply, ensuring at least 90% availability during peak demand hours to support the growing energy needs of Distribution Companies.

This collaboration reinforces TPREL's position as a leader in India's renewable energy sector with hybrid and complex renewable projects, consisting of Solar, Wind and battery storage. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation, the Company continues to drive forward India's mission of a greener and more resilient clean energy future.

With this project, TPREL's total renewable utility capacity has reached 10.9 GW. Currently, 5.5 GW of this capacity is operational, comprising 4.5 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy. Additionally, 5.4 GW is under various stages of implementation, evenly split between 2.7 GW of solar and 2.7 GW of wind projects. These ongoing projects are expected to be completed in phases over the next 6 to 24 months in a staggered manner.

