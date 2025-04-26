Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 59.61% in the March 2025 quarter

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 59.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 14.51% to Rs 9412.94 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 59.61% to Rs 295.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 731.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.51% to Rs 9412.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8220.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.35% to Rs 1490.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2942.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.37% to Rs 36501.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30325.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income9412.948220.48 15 36501.6430325.11 20 OPM %31.3837.18 -33.1438.90 - PBDT344.32948.38 -64 1864.173857.16 -52 PBT344.32948.38 -64 1864.173857.16 -52 NP295.60731.90 -60 1490.352942.35 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 82.29% in the March 2025 quarter

SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story