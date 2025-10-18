Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 10.94% to Rs 9936.93 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 64.10% to Rs 347.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 211.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.94% to Rs 9936.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8957.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income9936.938957.02 11 OPM %33.7829.99 -PBDT423.71245.09 73 PBT423.71245.09 73 NP347.80211.94 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 52.75% in the September 2025 quarter

IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 436.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story