IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 64.10% to Rs 347.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 211.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.94% to Rs 9936.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8957.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

