UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 52.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.26% to Rs 418.55 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 52.75% to Rs 113.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 239.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.26% to Rs 418.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 538.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.418.55538.4042.3564.69176.81346.90164.11335.66113.01239.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News