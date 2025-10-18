IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 436.88 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 8.49% to Rs 11608.63 crore

Net loss of IndusInd Bank reported to Rs 436.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1331.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 8.49% to Rs 11608.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12686.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11608.6312686.2842.7654.66-583.851779.73-583.851779.73-436.881331.29

