Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.21% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 26.95% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.21% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

