IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 73.43, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.43, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 5.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50368.35, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 185.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 335.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 73.53, up 1.8% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 18.14% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

