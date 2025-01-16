Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 62.94, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.13% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 7.12% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.94, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48751.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 63.26, up 1.57% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 26.13% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 7.12% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

