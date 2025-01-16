State Bank of India soars 1.56%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 765.45, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.28% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 7.12% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 765.45, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. State Bank of India has dropped around 10.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 6.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48751.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 768.7, up 1.84% on the day. State Bank of India is up 22.28% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 7.12% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

