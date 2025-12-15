IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.3, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.02% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% jump in NIFTY and a 10.93% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.3, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 26012.4. The Sensex is at 85193.94, down 0.09%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 4.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59389.95, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 261.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.31, up 2.12% on the day.