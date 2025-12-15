India WPI stays negative at -0.32% as food price deflation moderates

Indias wholesale inflation remained in deflationary territory in November, with WPI falling 0.32% year-on-year, easing from a 1.21% drop in October. Food prices continued to weigh on the index, though the pace of decline moderated, with wholesale food inflation at -2.6% compared with -5.04% previously. Vegetable prices fell 20.23% after a much steeper 34.97% drop in October, signalling some stabilization. Manufactured product prices rose 1.33% year-on-year, while fuel and power prices declined 2.27%, keeping overall inflation pressures subdued.

